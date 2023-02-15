Johnson and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on conference foe Grand Canyon

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-14, 4-10 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-9, 8-5 WAC) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -12; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: Justin Johnson and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros visit Rayshon Harrison and the Grand Canyon Antelopes in WAC action.

The Antelopes have gone 12-2 at home. Grand Canyon is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-10 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is sixth in the WAC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Daylen Williams averaging 5.9.

The Antelopes and Vaqueros meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is averaging 16.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Advertisement

Johnson is averaging 20.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article