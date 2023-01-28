Johnson and UT Rio Grande Valley host Cal Baptist

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Baptist Lancers (13-8, 5-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-11, 1-7 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -7; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces the Cal Baptist Lancers after Justin Johnson scored 25 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 83-66 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Vaqueros are 9-2 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is fourth in the WAC shooting 35.2% from downtown, led by Louie Yebra shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Lancers have gone 5-3 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vaqueros and Lancers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 16 points and 3.9 assists for the Vaqueros. Johnson is averaging 21.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

