Johnson and UT Rio Grande Valley host Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (4-15) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-8, 1-4 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on the Chicago State Cougars after Justin Johnson scored 25 points in UT Rio Grande Valley's 103-86 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Vaqueros have gone 8-2 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is eighth in college basketball with 40.9 points in the paint led by Johnson averaging 12.0.

The Cougars are 0-15 on the road. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 15.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.7 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 84.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

