Johnson and West Virginia host No. 7 Texas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Longhorns (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the No. 7 Texas Longhorns after Kedrian Johnson scored 20 points in West Virginia’s 74-65 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-2 in home games. West Virginia averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Longhorns are 4-2 against Big 12 opponents. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 32.8% from downtown. Alex Anamekwe leads the Longhorns shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Mountaineers and Longhorns face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.2 points. Tre Mitchell is averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Advertisement

Marcus Carr is averaging 17.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article