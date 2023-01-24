Johnson and West Virginia host Texas Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Kedrian Johnson scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 69-61 loss to the Texas Longhorns. The Red Raiders are 8-3 on their home court. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Mountaineers are 1-6 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is fifth in the Big 12 shooting 35.3% from deep. Pat Suemnick paces the Mountaineers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Tre Mitchell is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Erik Stevenson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

