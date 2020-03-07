Alessandro Lever, the Antelopes’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16 points per game, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).
Taze Moore had 15 points for the Roadrunners (12-19, 6-10). Cam Allen added 11 points. Justin Edler-Davis had seven rebounds.
De’Monte Buckingham, who was second on the Roadrunners in scoring entering the contest with 9 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).
The Antelopes evened the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. Cal State Bakersfield defeated Grand Canyon 69-62 on Jan. 4.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.