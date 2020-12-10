That was the only lead of the game for the Panthers and Northwestern never got a good look at a winning basket.
Champagnie scored 20 points and corralled a career-high 20 rebounds for Pitt (3-1) and Au’Diese Toney added 18 points.
Buie led Northwestern (2-1) with 14 points and was 8 of 9 from the line before the late misses. Ryan Young added 13 points and Chase Audige 12.
Audige had 10 points in the first half when the Wildcats took a 33-22 lead as Pittsburgh shot just 20.5%, going 2 of 14 from 3-point range.
Pitt had an early 8-0 spurt in the second half to get back in the game and on six different occasions cut it to a one-possession game and had several chances to take the lead. The Panthers were down seven when coach Jeff Capel got a technical foul, but the Wildcats only made one free throw and turned the ball over.
Two free throws by Toney cut the deficit to 70-67 and then a trap in the backcourt became a steal by Femi Odukale, who fed Champagnie under the basket, making it a one-point game with 26.9 to go.
Pitt made 6 of 9 3-pointers and shot 53% in the second half.
