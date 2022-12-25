Johnson, DePaul Blue Demons take on the Creighton Bluejays

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DePaul Blue Demons (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (7-6, 1-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -15.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Javan Johnson and the DePaul Blue Demons take on Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Creighton Bluejays in Big East play.

The Bluejays are 5-1 on their home court. Creighton is fifth in the Big East with 16.3 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 5.8.

The Blue Demons have gone 0-1 against Big East opponents. DePaul is eighth in the Big East with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Eral Penn averaging 7.6.

The Bluejays and Blue Demons meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is shooting 77.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bluejays. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Johnson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 14.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

