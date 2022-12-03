Johnson, DePaul take down Loyola Chicago 78-72 in OT

Javon Johnson and Umoja Gibson combined for all of DePaul’s 18 overtime points and the Blue Demons defeated Loyola Chicago 78-72 on Saturday.

Johnson scored 27 points, 10 in overtime, and had six assists for the Blue Demons (5-3). Gibson finished with 23 points, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and made four steals. Jalen Terry scored 11 points.