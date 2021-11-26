Texas: The Longhorns produced a strong effort at the end of disastrous regular season. Not long past noon on Oct. 9, the Longhorns were 4-1 and led Oklahoma 28-7 at halftime. Texas lost that game, 55-48, and five more in a row, surrendering halftime leads against Oklahoma State, Baylor and Iowa State in addition to the one to the Sooners. Then they fell behind Kansas 35-14 at halftime and lost in overtime.