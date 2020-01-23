Terrell Brown matched his career high with 31 points to pace the Redhawks (10-11, 3-3). Delante Jones sank four 3-pointers and added 19 points off the bench, while Morgan Means scored 10. Myles Carter had 11 rebounds to go with nine points.
Grand Canyon shot 44% overall and made 27 of 33 free throws (82%). Seattle shot 40% from the floor, 30% from distance (6 of 20) and made 19 of 25 foul shots (76%).
