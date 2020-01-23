PHOENIX — Carlos Johnson scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures and added nine rebounds to help Grand Canyon hold off Seattle 80-77 on Thursday night.

Johnson made 7 of 14 shots from the floor for the Antelopes (8-11, 3-2 Western Athletic Conference). Alessandro Lever added 16 points and hit the only 3-pointer of the game as Grand Canyon whiffed on 13 of 14 shots from distance. Lorenzo Jenkins contributed 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. Mikey Dixon and reserve Isiah Brown scored 11 and 10, respectively.