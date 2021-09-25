As has become their custom, the Bulldogs made a hard push in the fourth quarter. Will Rogers found Makai Polk and Austin for late touchdowns, then with just under two minutes remaining hit Jo’Quavious Marks for a 16-yard score and Malik Heath for the two-point conversion to close the gap to 38-35. But the ensuing onside kick didn’t go 10 yards and the Tigers were able to run out the clock. It was the second straight week MSU misfielded an onside kick late in the game.