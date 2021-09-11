Wells finished with eight catches for 179 yards receiving, both career highs. Scott Bracey had four receptions for 71 yards. Noah Turner made one catch, a 27-yard touchdown.
Ethan Ratke made field goals from 21 and 41 yards for the Dukes. The sixth-year senior now has an FCS-record 414 career points among kickers. He also has made a career 75 field goals, matching the FCS record held by Montana’s Dan Carpenter (2004-2007).
Mateo Jackson blocked a punt and Desmond Green scooped the ball, running it 30 yards into the end zone for the Dukes. Francis Meehan's pick-6 in the fourth quarter capped the scoring with 8:36 to play.
Derek Robertson completed 8 of 22 passes for 88 yards and threw a touchdown pass and interception for the Black Bears.
It was the fourth straight win in the series for the Dukes but the first since 2017.
