Johnson leads Bellarmine against North Alabama after 29-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Alabama Lions (16-11, 8-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (12-15, 7-7 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -3.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine takes on the North Alabama Lions after Ben Johnson scored 29 points in Bellarmine’s 88-84 victory against the Queens Royals. The Knights have gone 7-5 at home. Bellarmine has a 7-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 8-6 against conference opponents. North Alabama averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juston Betz is averaging 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.1 points. Jacari Lane is shooting 57.6% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article