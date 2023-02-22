Johnson leads Chattanooga against Samford after 28-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (20-9, 14-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (15-14, 7-9 SoCon)
The Bulldogs are 14-2 in SoCon play. Samford scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 13.8 points for the Mocs. Jake Stephens is averaging 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.
Jaron Rillie is averaging five points for the Bulldogs. Logan Dye is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Samford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.
Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.