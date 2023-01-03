Johnson leads Chattanooga against UNC Greensboro after 21-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (9-6, 1-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-7, 2-0 SoCon)
The Mocs are 1-1 in SoCon play. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake Stephens averaging 2.1.
The Spartans and Mocs square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12.2 points and 1.5 steals. Keondre Kennedy is shooting 40.3% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.
Stephens is averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Mocs. Johnson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.
Mocs: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.