Johnson leads Cleveland State against Loyola Marymount (CA) after 20-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (6-5, 2-0 Horizon) at Loyola Marymount Lions (8-4) Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) -8.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits the Loyola Marymount Lions after Deante Johnson scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 67-58 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Lions are 5-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) is seventh in the WCC shooting 36.2% from deep, led by Kwane Marble II shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Vikings are 2-3 on the road. Cleveland State is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Shelton is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Drew Lowder averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Tristan Enaruna is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

