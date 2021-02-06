Eastern Illinois scored 48 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Mark Freeman scored a career-high 28 points for the Tigers (3-14, 2-12), who have now lost four games in a row. Ravel Moody added 12 points. Shakem Johnson had 12 rebounds.
Tennessee State defeated Eastern Illinois 65-54 on Jan. 23.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.