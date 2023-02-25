Johnson leads New Hampshire against UMass-Lowell after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Hampshire Wildcats (13-13, 8-6 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (23-7, 10-5 America East) Lowell, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -10.5; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Nick Johnson scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 74-62 win over the Maine Black Bears.

The River Hawks are 14-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 78.1 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are 8-6 in America East play. New Hampshire has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Everette Hammond averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is shooting 51.2% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Advertisement

Clarence O. Daniels II is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article