Johnson leads North Alabama against Alabama State after 22-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (1-7) at North Alabama Lions (5-4)
The Hornets are 0-7 on the road. Alabama State is ninth in the SWAC scoring 25.0 points per game in the paint led by Alex Anderson averaging 5.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is shooting 48.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 7.4 points for North Alabama.
Ashton McClelland averages made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring points while shooting % from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for Alabama State.
