Johnson leads South Carolina against Eastern Michigan after 25-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-9) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-6) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -9; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 25 points in South Carolina’s 65-58 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-0 in home games. South Carolina has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Eastern Michigan is seventh in the MAC scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Hayden Brown is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Emoni Bates averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Noah Farrakhan is shooting 39.9% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

