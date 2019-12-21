Carlos Marshall Jr., the Tigers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 11 points per game, scored 4 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).
Nathan Caldwell had 20 points for the Toppers. Jonah Simpson added 15 points. Da’Juonta Ross had 15 points.
Tennessee State plays Eastern Illinois at home next Thursday.
___
___
