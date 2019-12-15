UC Irvine posted a season-high 28 assists. Meanwhile, the Anteaters forced a season-high 20 turnovers.
UC Irvine scored 61 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Isaiah McCullough had 11 points for the Pioneers. Tim Ford added 10 points. Marc Williams had 10 points.
UC Irvine matches up against Kent State on Monday.
