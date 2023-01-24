Johnson leads UT Rio Grande Valley against SFA after 29-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-10, 1-6 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-7, 5-2 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Justin Johnson scored 29 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 83-64 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The ‘Jacks are 8-2 on their home court. SFA ranks second in the WAC shooting 38.6% from downtown, led by Derrick Tezeno shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Vaqueros are 1-6 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks second in the WAC scoring 39.2 points per game in the paint led by Johnson averaging 12.0.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is shooting 59.5% and averaging 13.0 points for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Johnson is averaging 21.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

