Johnson leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Utah Tech after 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-5) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Justin Johnson scored 29 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 100-90 win against the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Trailblazers are 5-0 on their home court. Utah Tech is sixth in the WAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Cameron Gooden averaging 3.7.

The Vaqueros are 1-4 in road games. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 84.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Trailblazers and Vaqueros meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Christensen is averaging 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Advertisement

Will Johnston is shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 16 points and 3.8 assists. Johnson is averaging 21.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article