Ty Groce had 11 points for the Eagles (16-14, 6-11). Darion Spottsville added 10 points as did Yeikson Montero.
The Broncos leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Michigan defeated Western Michigan 69-51 on Feb. 15.
Western Michigan finishes the regular season against Central Michigan on the road on Friday. Eastern Michigan finishes the regular season against Toledo on the road on Friday.
