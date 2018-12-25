Quick Lane Bowl: Georgia Tech (7-5) vs. Minnesota (6-6), Dec. 26, 5:15 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Line: Georgia Tech by 5½

Series Record: First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Georgia Tech is motivated to send retiring coach Paul Johnson out with a win. Minnesota is hoping a victory will help its young team gain confidence for next season.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech’s triple-option vs. Minnesota’s defense. The Yellow Jackets average fewer than 10 passes a game, but they average a nation-best 335 yards rushing per game behind a unique offense that is hard to stop.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota: WR Tyler Johnson. The All-Big Ten player had arguably the best season in school history as a receiver, making 74 catches for 1,112 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Georgia Tech: QB TaQuon Marshall. He ran for 896 yards and 11 touchdowns and threw for 824 yards and five scores with four interceptions this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Tech hired former Temple coach Geoff Collins to replace Johnson. ... Minnesota became bowl eligible with wins in two of its last three games — beating Purdue 41-10 and winning at Wisconsin 37-15, knocking off the Badgers for the first time in 15 years and for the first time on the road since 1994. ... Georgia Tech won six of its last eight after a 1-3 start. ... Minnesota played in the Quick Lane Bowl three years ago, beating Central Michigan 21-14. ... Tyler Johnson, a junior, is 10 catches from matching Eric Decker’s single-season school record from 2008, 13 yards receiving away from equaling Ron Johnson’s single-season mark from 2000 and a touchdown away from tying the school record set by Omar Douglas in 1993 and tied by Ron Johnson in 2000.

