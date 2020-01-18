Drew Lutz had 16 points and six assists for the Cardinals (4-13, 1-5). Keaston Willis added 12 points. Vincent Miszkiewicz had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Stephen F. Austin takes on Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday. Incarnate Word takes on Lamar at home on Wednesday.
