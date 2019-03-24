Alabama head coach Avery Johnson watches the action in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Avery Johnson is out as Alabama’s coach after making the NCAA Tournament only once in four seasons.

Athletic director Greg Byrne announced Sunday that the Crimson Tide and Johnson “made the decision to mutually part ways.”

Johnson’s buyout under a contract extension reached in August 2017 would be $8 million.

He led the Tide to a 75-62 record in four seasons, including a trip to the NCAA Tournament last year. Alabama lost five of its last six games this past season, including a first-round upset by Norfolk State in the NIT on Tuesday night.

Associate head coach John Pelphrey will serve as interim head coach.

Johnson, a former NBA player and coach, had success on the recruiting trail, landing five-star prospects in Collin Sexton and current freshman Kira Lewis Jr. Sexton left after one season and was an NBA lottery pick.

