Central Michigan: Facing an LSU team that was highly motivated to clean up some early season stumbles in advance of SEC play only made matters more difficult for the Chippewas, who looked overmatched on both sides of the ball for the most of the game. Top running back Lew Nicholls III, who was named to the preseason Doak Walker watch list and rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown at Missouri in CMU’s season opener, managed just 18 yards on 12 carries at LSU.