Johnson puts up 16, North Alabama beats Jacksonville State

Johnson added five assists for the Lions (9-5). Will Soucie scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Daniel Ortiz was 5 of 9 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — KJ Johnson had 16 points in North Alabama’s 66-62 win over Jacksonville State in an Atlantic Sun Conference opener on Friday night.

Skyelar Potter led the Gamecocks (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and added seven rebounds and two steals. Jacksonville State got 12 points and four assists from Demaree King. Clarence Jackson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.