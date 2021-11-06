The Mean Green’s KD Davis recovered a fumble in the end zone with 3:44 remaining to cap the scoring.
North Texas finished with 321 yards rushing. Austin Aune was 16-of-30 passing for 216 yards.
Jake Lange threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee for Southern Miss (1-7, 0-4). Jay Stanley’s 55-yard pick-6 gave the Golden Eagles an early 14-0 lead.
