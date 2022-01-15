By Associated PressToday at 7:27 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 7:27 p.m. ESTMACON, Ga. — Jalen Johnson scored 16 points and Mercer defeated UNC Greensboro 58-49 on Saturday.Felipe Haase added 13 points and five assists for the Bears (10-7, 3-1 Southern Conference).WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightDe’Monte Buckingham scored 18 points to lead the Spartans (10-7, 2-3). No other UNCG player reached double figures.__More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...