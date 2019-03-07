BOONE, N.C. — Tyrell Johnson had 16 points off the bench to carry Appalachian State to a 72-64 win over Troy on Thursday night.

Justin Forrest had 15 points for Appalachian State (11-19, 6-11 Sun Belt Conference). Ronshad Shabazz added 13 points. Isaac Johnson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Javan Johnson had 17 points for the Trojans (11-18, 4-13), who have now lost six games in a row. BJ Miller added 14 points and five steals. Darian Adams had 12 points.

The Mountaineers leveled the season series against the Trojans with the win. Troy defeated Appalachian State 89-85 on Jan. 5. Appalachian State finishes out the regular season against South Alabama at home on Saturday. Troy finishes out the regular season against Coastal Carolina on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.