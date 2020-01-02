Johnson made 10 of 11 foul shots.
Eric Jamison Jr. had 19 points and nine rebounds for Gardner-Webb (5-8). Jose Perez added 10 points. Jaheam Cornwall had seven rebounds for the road team.
Henderson had 14 points for the Fighting Camels (9-4). Cory Gensler added 11 points and six rebounds. Milos Stajcic had 10 points.
Gardner-Webb plays Presbyterian at home on Saturday. Campbell faces Winthrop at home on Saturday.
