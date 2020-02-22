The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Camels for the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Campbell 67-65 on Jan. 2.
Gardner-Webb matches up against Charleston Southern on the road on Thursday. Campbell finishes out the regular season against UNC Asheville at home next Saturday.
