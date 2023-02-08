Johnson scores 24, Chattanooga beats Citadel 82-63

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jamal Johnson had 24 points in Chattanooga’s 82-63 win against Citadel on Wednesday night.

Johnson also contributed four steals for the Mocs (13-13, 5-8 Southern Conference). A.J. Caldwell scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jamaal Walker recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field.