Johnson scores 26, New Orleans tops NIcholls 88-82

NEW ORLEANS — Jordan Johnson scored 26 points and Jamond Vincent added a double-double to propel New Orleans to an 88-82 victory over Nicholls on Thursday night.

Johnson was 9-of=19 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Privateers (9-18, 6-10 Southland Conference). Vincent scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Kmani Doughty added 12 points.