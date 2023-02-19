Johnson scores 27 to lead No. 17 Saint Mary's past BYU 71-65

MORAGA, Calif. — Logan Johnson scored 27 points and Aidan Mahaney delivered once again in the second half to lead No. 17 Saint Mary’s to a 71-65 victory over BYU on Saturday night for the Gaels’ 15th win in 16 games.
Fousseyni Traore scored 16 points to lead the Cougars (16-14, 6-9). BYU has lost four straight and was swept in the season series by the Gaels.
Mahaney hit the game-winner in the closing seconds of a 57-56 win at BYU three weeks ago. He stepped up again in the second half of the rematch.
With the Gaels leading by two early in the second half, Mahaney got a steal and assist on Johnson’s fast-break basket to start the key sequence. He then hit a step-back 3-pointer and two more free throws to build a 50-41 lead.
The Cougars then cut a 13-point deficit to 63-60 on a 3-pointer by Dallin Hall just before the shot clock expired with about four minutes left.
Hall missed two 3-pointers that could have tied the game before Traore’s layup cut it to 63-62 with two minutes left.
Johnson answered with a layup at the other end for Saint Mary’s and Mahaney put the game away with a 3-pointer with 46.8 seconds to play to give the Gaels the win in the final regular-season meeting between the teams before BYU leaves for the Big 12 next season.
Johnson scored 14 points in the first half — mostly on drives — and Saint Mary’s led 33-27 at the break.
BIG PICTURE
BYU: The Cougars will be glad to be done with their annual trip to Saint Mary’s after falling to 3-11 all-time here. BYU is 10-17 against the Gaels since joining the WCC in the 2011-12 season. The Cougars have won more than 70% of the games against every other team in the conference other than Gonzaga.
Saint Mary’s: The Gaels maintained their one-game lead over Gonzaga in the race for the regular-season conference title. Saint Mary’s can clinch its first outright WCC title since 2012 by beating the Bulldogs next Saturday night on the road.
UP NEXT
BYU: Hosts San Francisco on Saturday night.
Saint Mary’s: Hosts Pacific on Thursday night.
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25