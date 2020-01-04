The 92 points were a season best for Arkansas-Little Rock.
Texas-Arlington scored 44 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Sam Griffin tied a season high with 20 points for the Mavericks (5-10, 1-3). Jordan Phillips added 18 points. Radshad Davis had 17 points.
Arkansas-Little Rock faces Georgia Southern at home on Monday. Texas-Arlington takes on South Alabama at home on Monday.
