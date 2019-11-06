By Associated Press November 6, 2019 at 12:33 AM ESTCHICAGO — Xavier Johnson poured in 35 points and Chicago State rolled to a 103-60 victory over NAIA member Judson College on Tuesday night.The Cougars jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead and outscored the Eagles 57-34 after intermission.Chicago will host Loyola Maryland on Saturday.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy