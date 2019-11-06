CHICAGO — Xavier Johnson poured in 35 points and Chicago State rolled to a 103-60 victory over NAIA member Judson College on Tuesday night.

The Cougars jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead and outscored the Eagles 57-34 after intermission.

Chicago will host Loyola Maryland on Saturday.

