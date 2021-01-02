Johnson made all four of his 3-pointers in the first half as the Cardinals went up 37-24. The lead reached a game-high 17 points in the first minute of the second half before the Eagles got within seven on Jay Heath’s 3-pointer with 9:15 to go.
The Cardinals rebuilt a 15-lead with just under two minutes left. Makai Ashton-Langford scored five straight points and Heath added two in a last-gasp BC rally to close within eight but the Cardinals kept the Eagles at bay from the line, including six free throws from Jones.
Heath finished with four 3-pointers and a career-high 20 points. Wynston Tabbs added 15 points and Ashton-Langford 13 for the Eagles (2-7, 0-3), who have dropped eight of the last nine meetings against Louisville.
While the Cardinals shot 47% from the arc, the Eagles were only only 8 of 33 on 3-point attempts and shot only 33% overall.
