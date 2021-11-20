Johnson’s six touchdowns gave him a school single-season record of 32. Three of them went to Antwane Wells Jr., — a career-best for Wells — who had nine catches for 107 yards. Kris Thornton had 116 yards on five catches, including an 83-yard score — a career-long connection for both Thornton and Johnson.
Johnson finished 21 of 25 for 363 yards. Solomon Vanhorse ran back the opening kickoff for a 94-yard touchdown.
Jerry Howard Jr. had 30 carries for 162 yards rushing for Towson (4-8, 3-6).
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.