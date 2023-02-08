Johnson, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on the UT Arlington Mavericks

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-16, 3-8 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-12, 3-8 WAC)
The Mavericks are 3-8 in conference games. UT Arlington is fourth in the WAC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 7.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 20.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 14.9 points and four assists over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.
Gibson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Wilson is averaging 11.3 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.
Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.