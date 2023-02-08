Johnson, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on the UT Arlington Mavericks

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-16, 3-8 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-12, 3-8 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Justin Johnson and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros host Kyron Gibson and the UT Arlington Mavericks in WAC action Thursday. The Vaqueros are 10-3 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mavericks are 3-8 in conference games. UT Arlington is fourth in the WAC with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 20.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 14.9 points and four assists over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Gibson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Wilson is averaging 11.3 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

