Carlik Jones had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC), which is scheduled to play Syracuse on Wednesday and No. 14 Virginia on Saturday.
Johnson scored 14 of Louisville’s opening 18 points — including four 3-pointers. He finished 9 of 20 from the field, with 6 of 11 from distance, and Williamson made 8 of his 13 shots.
Michael Devoe scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Georgia Tech (8-6, 4-4), which beat No. 16 Florida State 76-65 on Saturday. Moses Wright had 15 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks for the tenth double-double of his career. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to face Notre Dame on Saturday.
The game, originally scheduled for Jan .9 before Georgia Tech paused its program, started at 2 p.m. due to Louisville’s top-ranked women’s program hosting No. 4 North Carolina State in the evening.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.