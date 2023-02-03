Johnson's 14 help BYU down Loyola Marymount 89-61

PROVO, Utah — Spencer Johnson scored 14 points as BYU beat Loyola Marymount 89-61 on Thursday.
The Lions (16-8, 6-4) were led in scoring by Jalin Anderson, who finished with 19 points. Cameron Shelton added 15 points for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Keli Leaupepe had 11 points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. BYU hosts Pacific while Loyola Marymount visits San Diego.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.