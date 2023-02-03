Johnson's 14 help BYU down Loyola Marymount 89-61

Johnson was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) for the Cougars (15-10, 5-5 West Coast Conference). Rudi Williams scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Jaxson Robinson recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.