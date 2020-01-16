James Baker had 14 points for the Eagles (9-9, 3-2). Jordan Walker added 10 points.
With only 48 points, Morehead State shot 36%, missed all 13 of its 3-point attempts, and did not block a shot.
Tennessee State faces Eastern Kentucky at home on Saturday. Morehead State plays at Belmont on Saturday.
