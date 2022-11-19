Johnson's three TDs power Idaho past Idaho State 38-7

POCATELLO, Idaho — Roshaun Johnson had three short touchdown runs, Marcus Harris returned an interception 56 yards for a score and Idaho breezed to a 38-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

Johnson gave Idaho a first-quarter lead with a 2-yard run and gave the Vandals the lead for good on a 4-yard run. Harris followed with his pick-6 less than two minutes later and Idaho (7-4, 6-2 Big Sky Conference) never looked back.