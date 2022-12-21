Johnston and FGCU host Canisius

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-8, 0-2 MAAC) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -12; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Chase Johnston scored 22 points in FGCU’s 71-58 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Eagles are 3-0 on their home court. FGCU is 8-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-6 away from home. Canisius ranks second in the MAAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Okpoh averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Catto is averaging 7.2 points for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 13 points for Canisius.

