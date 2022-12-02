Johnston and UT Rio Grande Valley host Western Illinois

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (3-4) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Will Johnston scored 29 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 89-82 win against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders. The Leathernecks have gone 2-1 at home. Western Illinois is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vaqueros are 0-3 on the road. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Alec Rosner is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.0 points for Western Illinois.

Johnston is shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists. Justin Johnson is averaging 18.8 points for UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

